QUOTEBOX-Halliburton expects Middle East Asia to be most stable region in 2015

April 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co warned of pricing pressure for its oilfield services in North America, its largest market, and challenges in its international operations, as an extended slump in oil prices continues to force drillers to slash spending.

The company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue and operating income from Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

Halliburton executives spoke to analysts on a conference call on Monday.

Here is a selection of comments from Halliburton President Jeff Miller.

“Because of the lack of available work ... we’re seeing substantial pricing pressure in all of our product lines and a significant amount of service capacity is looking for work.”

“We are not going to call the bottom but historically it’s taken rig count three quarters to move from peak to trough.”

“We still expect Middle East Asia to be the most stable region for the company in 2015 as recent project awards in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait are anticipated to move forward.”

“Input cost reductions around items like sand and logistics began during the first quarter and we expect to realize more of these cost savings as we move through the remainder of the year.”

“In a typical downturn, we would have reduced our operating cost structure more than we have done, but in anticipation of closing the Baker Hughes acquisition later this year we want to preserve our underlying service delivery platform.”

"We are not cutting as deep as we might have done so otherwise. Consequently, we're carrying an elevated cost structure. While this decision burdens current margins it is clearly the right thing to do in the long run."