BRIEF-Halliburton sees "pretty bumpy" few quarters ahead

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co : * CEO says expects pricing pressure for fracking equipment to persist through

early 2013 * CEO says expects next couple quarters in North America to be “pretty bumpy” * CEO says downside pressure in Q4 outweighs the upside * CFO says US market weakness and pricing pressure likely to lower n.american

revenues and reduce margins incrementally * CFO says expects capex budget to be lower in 2013 than in 2012, with less

spending on pressure pumping equipment * CFO says inflated guar cost problem should be largely behind company by end

of Q1 2013