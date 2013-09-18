Halliburton sees earnings hurt by Colorado floods-UBS

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services company Halliburton Co expects recent flooding in Colorado to hurt third-quarter earnings by as much as 3 cents per share, according to a research note from UBS.

“(Halliburton) expects hit of $0.02 in Q3 on flooding in Colorado; could rise to $0.03,” UBS wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

Halliburton’s Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum made the forecast when addressing UBS’ Houston Energy Symposium, the note said.

Halliburton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the McCollum’s comments.

Floods that have devastated north-central Colorado, killing eight people and displacing thousands, have also disrupted oil and gas operations. The most severely impacted energy region is known as the Denver-Julesburg basin, centered in eastern Colorado and stretching into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska and western Kansas.