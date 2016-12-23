FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 23, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 8 months ago

Halliburton shareholder class action to settle for $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co on Friday said it had reached a $100 million settlement to resolve a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit against the oilfield services provider that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The deal resolves a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas accusing Halliburton of misrepresenting its potential liability in asbestos litigation, its expected revenue from certain construction contracts and the benefits of a merger in 1998.

Halliburton said that the company itself would pay $54 million of the $100 million settlement, while its insurer would fund the rest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

