BRIEF-Halliburton sees N.America rig count up 100-150 rigs over rest of 2013
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Halliburton sees N.America rig count up 100-150 rigs over rest of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co : * CFO says expects North America rig count to rise by 100-150 rigs over rest of

2013 * CFO says still sees pricing pressure in North America in Q2 * CFO says Mexico reducing rigs managed by oilfield service companies at

burgos, chicontepec faster than expected * CFO says expects eastern hemisphere margins to move into “upper teens” by end

of year * CFO says pemex delaying significant activity at managed projects until 2014 * CFO says pressure pumping market about 20 percent over-supplied, which should

be cut in half in 2013

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
