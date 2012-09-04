FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton sees drop in N.American revenue in 3rd quarter
September 4, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

Halliburton sees drop in N.American revenue in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the largest provider of oilfield services in the United States, said a decline in activity in its home market meant North American revenue would decline in the third quarter from the second quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum, who had previously expected revenue to be about steady between quarters, also said at the Barclays CEO Energy/Power Conference in New York that the effect of lower pricing on profit margins would be between 2.5 and 3 percentage points.

