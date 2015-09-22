Halliburton cuts jobs in Williston, North Dakota

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider, said on Monday it has laid off staff in Williston, North Dakota, blaming plunging crude oil prices.

The company provided no details on the number of employees affected.

“Halliburton will continue to monitor the business environment and will adjust the size of our workforce to align with current business demands as needed,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.