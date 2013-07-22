FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton profit down, sees more growth outside N.America
July 22, 2013

Halliburton profit down, sees more growth outside N.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s second-largest oilfield services company, on Monday reported a decline in quarterly profit but said it had more headway outside its home U.S. market, which has been turned upside down by a natural gas glut.

Its second-quarter profit fell to $679 million, or 73 cents per share, from $737 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 1 percent to $7.3 billion.

