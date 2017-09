Oct 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s second-largest oilfield services company, on Monday reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, lifted by especially strong performances in international markets such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Angola.

Net profit rose to $706 million, or 79 cents per share, from $602 million, or 65 cents per share a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to $7.47 billion.