FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halliburton in Macondo settlement talks, takes first-quarter charge
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

Halliburton in Macondo settlement talks, takes first-quarter charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co said on Monday that it was in court-facilitated talks to settle private claims against it in the trial to determine blame for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill at a BP well where it performed work.

“Discussions are at an advanced stage but have not yet resulted in a settlement,” Halliburton Chief Executive Officer David Lesar said in a statement explaining an after-tax charge of $637 million that pushed the oilfield services company to a loss for the first quarter.

That charge is in addition to the $191 million after-tax charge recorded in the first quarter of 2012 and is based on where Halliburton is in the negotiations at the present time, he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.