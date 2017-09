Jan 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as the world’s second-largest oilfield services company’s push into global markets more than made up for weakness in North America.

Income from continuing operations rose to $770 million, or 90 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $589 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $7.64 billion.