Halliburton posts loss as charges weigh

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly loss, hurt mainly by charges related to asset write-offs and severance costs.

Net loss attributable to the company was $54 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.20 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 36 percent to $5.58 billion.