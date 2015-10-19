FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton posts loss as charges weigh
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Halliburton posts loss as charges weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly loss, hurt mainly by charges related to asset write-offs and severance costs.

Net loss attributable to the company was $54 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1.20 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 36 percent to $5.58 billion.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
