Halliburton reports quarterly loss on asset write-offs

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No.2 oilfield services provider, reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as it recorded $282 million in charges related to asset write-offs and other items.

Net loss attributable to the company was $28 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a profit of $901 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 42 percent to $5.08 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)