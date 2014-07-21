FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton profit up 20 pct on higher U.S. drilling activity
July 21, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Halliburton profit up 20 pct on higher U.S. drilling activity

July 21 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as drilling activity increased in the United States and the Gulf of Mexico.

The company also increased its share repurchase program to $6 billion from $5 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $774 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $644 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $8.05 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

