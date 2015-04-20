FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton posts quarterly loss on $1.21 bln charge
April 20, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Halliburton posts quarterly loss on $1.21 bln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, which is buying smaller oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc for $35 billion, posted a quarterly loss compared with year-earlier profit as it took $1.21 billion in charges related to asset writedowns and other items.

The net loss attributable to Halliburton was $643 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $622 million, or 73 cents per share per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $7.05 billion.

Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
