Halliburton posts quarterly loss on $1.21 bln charge

April 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, which is buying smaller oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc for $35 billion, posted a quarterly loss compared with year-earlier profit as it took $1.21 billion in charges related to asset writedowns and other items.

The net loss attributable to Halliburton was $643 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $622 million, or 73 cents per share per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $7.05 billion.