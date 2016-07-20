FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Halliburton posts loss hurt by Baker Hughes deal termination fee
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Halliburton posts loss hurt by Baker Hughes deal termination fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt mainly by the $3.5 billion fee it paid for terminating a deal to buy Baker Hughes Inc.

Net loss attributable to Halliburton was $3.21 billion, or $3.73 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $54 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Halliburton said revenue fell 35 percent to $3.84 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.