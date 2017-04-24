FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Halliburton reports smaller quarterly loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 4 months ago

Halliburton reports smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24(Reuters) - Halliburton Co reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when the oilfield service provider recorded $2.77 billion in charges.

Net loss attributable to Halliburton narrowed to $32 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $2.41 billion, or $2.81 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included charges, mainly related to asset impairments.

The world's No. 2 oilfield services provider said on Monday revenue rose 1.9 percent to $4.28 billion as U.S. shale producers added more rigs, buoyed by oil prices that have stabilized above $50 after a more than two-year slump. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.