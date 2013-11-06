FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton aims to outgrow deepwater market by 25 pct
November 6, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Halliburton aims to outgrow deepwater market by 25 pct

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s second-largest oilfield services company, said on Wednesday it aims to expand in the deepwater market at least 25 percent faster than the market growth rate over the next three years.

Eric Carre, senior vice president for drilling and evaluation, cited industry estimates for deepwater market growth of 11 percent every year through 2018.

“We’re looking at healthy market growth, and market trends which are favorable to Halliburton,” Carre said at Halliburton’s 2013 analyst day.

