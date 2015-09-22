FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton ordered to pay $18.3 mln in pending overtime wages
September 22, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

Halliburton ordered to pay $18.3 mln in pending overtime wages

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co has agreed to pay $18.3 million total to over 1,000 U.S. employees in pending overtime wages, the U.S. Labor Department said.

Halliburton, which was investigated as part of a multi-year compliance initiative in the oil and gas industry in the Southwest and Northeast, incorrectly categorized employees in 28 job positions as exempt from overtime, the department said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1PoCMMb) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
