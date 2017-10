July 23 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co, the world’s second-largest oilfield services company, posted a marginal increase in second-quarter profit as its international revenues grew.

Income from continuing operations rose to $745 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $739 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $7.2 billion.