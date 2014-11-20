BRIEF-Halloren Schokoladenfabrik 9-month revenue up to 79.02 mln euros

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* 9-month revenue of 79.02 million euros versus 71.00 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA of 1.70 million euros versus 3.35 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBIT of -0.95 million euros versus 1.06 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBT of -2.50 million euros versus -0.25 million euros year ago

* Sees for FY revenue growth of 6 percent to about 125 million euros

* Sees FY net income on 2013 year's level of about 2 million euros