In quest for cool Halloween, adults go to town on costumes

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - After dressing as a pregnant nun last year, U.S. Army member Sheldon Gayle thought he might want a different type of costume for his battalion’s annual Halloween costume run and something a bit sexier for the club scene.

“I am trying to find something unique for the race,” the 29-year-old said as he eyed a superhero Wolverine costume in a New York City store.

Gayle’s quest for the perfect costume is emblematic of the growing number of American adults for whom dressing up for Halloween is de rigueur. Some are willing to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on get-ups worthy of increasingly elaborately planned parties for Oct 31.

Americans will shell out an estimated $7.4 billion for Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation, with $2.8 billion going towards costumes for children, adults and pets.

While children will be trick or treating across the country on Friday, an estimated 75 million adults will also be celebrating the ghoulish holiday.

“Halloween really has been geared towards adults lately,” said Kodi Hadrick, 26, the manager of Abracadabra in Manhattan, which rents and sells costumes, wigs, shoes, props and accessories for the ghoulish holiday.

“This year it happens on a Friday,” she added. “We are expecting it to get pretty insane.”

Unlike previous years when costumes inspired by the film “American Psycho” or the serial killer TV show “Dexter” set trends, there is no one outstanding costume this year.

But Elsa from the hit Disney film “Frozen” and “Maleficent,” the Angelina Jolie character in the movie of the same name, are among the favorites of adults and children.

“Usually we can tell. In years past there was a definite theme but this year it is all over the board,” said John Kanazawa, who works in Abracadabra’s adult costume rental section, where racks are filled with outfits ranging from Black Beard pirates, Indians and showgirls to Colonial men and women and ballerinas.

MALEFICENT RENTS FOR $450

Although people chuckle when they see the store’s Ebola costume, a bright yellow plastic jumpsuit with goggles and face mask, Kanazawa said there are few takers.

Instead, customers tend to favor elaborate costumes that rent from $100 to $450 for three days, or a month during the Halloween season.

A long, flowing “Maleficent” costume with a black leather horned headdress made by the store’s designer, costs $450 to rent, while a more demure Elsa costume in a shimmering fabric was slightly less expensive.

“There is no traditional costume nowadays,” said Hadrick. “It is literally what social media and the press build up. A lot of people want to go all out, especially in New York.”

Photographer Mark Lakin was contemplating a gray pirate captain’s outfit with a large, embroidered jacket and cuffs as his friend emerged from the dressing room as an Indian warrior, a popular feathered outfit made by the in-house store designers.

Lakin celebrates Halloween every year and tries to find just the right costume for the numerous parties he will be attending.

“It’s a week-long festival,” he said while adjusting the massive, triangular pirate hat festooned with plumes. “If you are going to do it, you have to do it right.”

Prices for packaged adult costumes at Abracadabra average about $60 for the likes of Dracula, Roaring 20s flappers, Wonder Woman and witches to much more for special one-off designs. The store’s costume maker was wiring a custom-made Tron costume that lights up, based on the sci-fi film.

“It can go up to a couple of thousand (dollars) if you want a high-end costume,” said Hadrick, adding that an outfit can also be put together by the store for about $200.

To get the look just right 15 make-up artists will be working into the night at the store on Halloween doing everything from face to full-body makeup and prosthetics.

“Literally, anything goes,” said Hadrick.