FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halma profit rises on strong growth in China
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 12, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Halma profit rises on strong growth in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - British health and safety device maker Halma Plc reported a 9 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by strong growth in China.

Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 140.2 million pounds ($235.4 million) for the 52 weeks ended March 29, from 128.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to 676.5 million pounds. Revenue in Asia-Pacific region was up 11 percent propelled by strong sales in China, where revenue rose 26 percent. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.