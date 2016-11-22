FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Halma posts 16 pct rise in H1 revenue on weak sterling
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 22, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

Halma posts 16 pct rise in H1 revenue on weak sterling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said its first-half revenue rose 16 percent as it benefited from the weakness in sterling against a basket of currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and medical sectors.

The company, which makes employee safety devices, fire and smoke detectors and medical devices, said its order intake for the first half of the year was ahead of revenue and ahead of order intake the same time last year.

Also helping the company was a weak sterling, which boosted its revenue by 8 percent. The company posted half-yearly revenue of 442 million pounds ($551.40 million). ($1 = 0.8016 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.