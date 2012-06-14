FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Halma profit up 15 percent; raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY pretax profit rises to 120.5 mln stg

* Raises total dividend 7 pct to 9.74 pence/shr

* Shares up 1 pct

June 14 (Reuters) - Halma Plc’s full-year profit rose 15 percent, helped by a strong showing at its health and industrial safety businesses, prompting the British sensor maker to raise its dividend.

For the year ended March 31, pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 120.5 million pounds ($187.8 million) from 104.6 million pounds last year.

Revenue at the company, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, rose 12 percent to 579.9 million pounds.

Revenue at its health and analysis business grew 16 percent, contributing 44 percent to overall revenue.

Revenue at the industrial safety business, which makes devices that detect flammable gases as well as safety interlocks, increased 19 percent.

The company’s shares, which have gained 14 percent so far this year, were up 1 percent at 382.1 pence at 0712 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

