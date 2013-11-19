Halma profit rises 9 pct on growth in US, Asia Pacific

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Health and safety device maker Halma Plc reported a 9 percent rise in first-half profit helped by more demand for its products in the United States and Asia pacific.

Halma, which makes products ranging from water quality test kits to smoke detectors and automatic door sensors, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 65.1 million pounds ($104.9 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 28 from 59.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 12 percent to 333.1 million pounds.

The company said on Tuesday that revenue in Asia Pacific increased 15 percent, propelled by a 32 percent growth in China where it made an acquisition in January.

Revenue from the United States - the company’s largest market - grew 15 percent to 108 million pounds.

“Order intake since the period end has continued to be slightly ahead of revenue and in line with our expectations. Halma remains on track to make further progress in the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Andrew Williams said in a statement.

The company, which completed 6 acquisitions during 2012-13, said, “Our search effort for new additions to the group has been maintained and, as targeted, we are finding more opportunities in our safety sectors and in Asia.”

The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 4.35 pence per share.