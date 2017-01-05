FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Halozyme's pancreatic cancer drug succeeds in mid-stage trial
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 5, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 8 months ago

Halozyme's pancreatic cancer drug succeeds in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc said its lead drug to treat a late form of pancreated cancer met the main goal in a mid-stage study, sending its shares soaring in premarket trading.

The study population showed a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival, the company said.

Pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

Halozyme's shares were up 44 percent at $15.40 in trading before the opening bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.