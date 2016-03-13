FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2016 / 7:11 PM / a year ago

Halyard Health share price could double within 3 years -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The share price of medical products company Halyard Health Inc could double in two or three years, helped by acquisitions to expand the company’s medical devices business, according to an article in the latest edition of Barron‘s.

A successful transition for Halyard, which was spun off from Kimberly-Clark and sells products such as drapes, gowns and exam gloves, to focus more on medical devices, could drive operating margins and profits higher, the financial weekly said.

Halyard shares closed at $27.72 on Friday, up 3.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)

