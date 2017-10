ALMATY, March 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, may this year deviate from its policy of paying out 15 to 50 percent of net income in dividends, deputy chief executive Dauren Karabayev said on Monday.

When asked if the payout for 2015, which has not yet been announced, could fall outside of the 15-50 percent range, Karabayev said: “There is a chance for that as well.” (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)