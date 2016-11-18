FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 18, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 9 months ago

Halyk Bank says Kazkommertsbank merger has been considered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, said on Friday is has considered merging with Kazkommertsbank, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender, but "there can be no certainty that this will lead to commencement of negotiations".

Commenting on a Reuters report of talks, the bank said in a statement: "Indeed, during 2016 within the framework of general discussions a number of scenarios of banking sector developments were considered, which in our view cannot be treated as conducting negotiations." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

