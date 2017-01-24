UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan says no timeframe for talks on bank M&A

(Adds Halyk Bank comment, background)

ALMATY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Talks on a merger and acquisition deal between Kazakhstan's two biggest lenders Halyk Bank and Kazkommertsbank (KKB) are not subject to any timeframe, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The banks confirmed on Friday that they are in preliminary talks about a possible deal.

Sources told Reuters in November that such a deal would create a bank four times the size of the country's current No. 3 lender in terms of assets and could involve the write-down of bad assets belonging to Kazkommertsbank, possibly with some help from the state.

Oleg Smolyakov, central bank deputy chairman, said in a statement on Tuesday that the banks would need to get the regulator's approval prior to any deal.

London-listed Halyk Bank, which has smaller assets but bigger capital and market capitalisation than Kazkommertsbank, in a separate statement described the potential deal as an acquisition, but provided no other details.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev have a controlling stake in Halyk, which has assets of around $14 billion.

Kazkommertsbank, with assets of $15.7 billion, is controlled by local businessman Kenges Rakishev, a son-in-law of Nazarbayev's long-time confidant, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov.

The two lenders account for 37 percent of Kazakhstan's banking system assets.