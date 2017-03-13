FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank says KKB deal to affect profitability, dividend
March 13, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank says KKB deal to affect profitability, dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender, Halyk Bank, will pay a dividend this year if a planned takeover of rival Kazkommertsbank falls through, the lender said on Monday, while a successful deal would affect its profitability.

Halyk expects its net income to rise to over 140 billion tenge ($440 million) this year from 131.4 billion in 2016, Chief Executive Umut Shayakhmetova told reporters. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

