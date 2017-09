ALMATY, March 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it expected its net income to drop to 60-80 billion tenge ($175-233 million) this year from 120 billion tenge in 2015.

The bank posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2015 net income on Monday, partly driven by a devaluation of the tenge currency and higher interest rates. ($1 = 343.32 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)