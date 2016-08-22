FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2016 profit guidance
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2016 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

ALMATY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, raised its 2016 net income guidance on Monday to more than 100 billion tenge ($295 million) from 60 billion-80 billion tenge, according to a presentation on its website.

In 2015, Halyk posted a profit of 120.3 billion tenge. It said last Friday it had made 57.1 billion tenge in the first half of 2016, almost meeting the previous, conservative full-year guidance figure.

The bank published its previous guidance in March, when oil , Kazakhstan's main export, traded about 20 percent below current prices.

The sharp fall in energy prices forced Kazakhstan to abandon its dollar peg a year ago, letting the tenge lose nearly half of its value against the dollar.

But as the tenge and the local money market stabilised in the second quarter, Halyk management said in April it was becoming more optimistic.

$1 = 338.82 tenge Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.