ALMATY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its first-half net profit soared 87.4 percent to 64 billion tenge ($352 million) from a year earlier. ($1 = 182 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Anand Basu)