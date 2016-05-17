FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank first-quarter net income drops 32 pct
May 17, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank first-quarter net income drops 32 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ALMATY, May 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s second-biggest lender by assets, Halyk Bank, reported a 32 percent drop in first-quarter net income on Tuesday due to higher funding costs and a pickup in non-performing loans.

The bank said on Tuesday its net income fell to 18.29 billion tenge ($55.75 million) in the quarter from 26.97 billion tenge a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Halyk said in March it expected its net income to drop to 60-80 billion tenge this year from 120 billion tenge in 2015.

The bank blamed the high cost of funding in the oil-rich Central Asian nation. Overnight rates on the Kazakh money market reached 80 percent in January as the central bank barely provided any liquidity.

Halyk set aside 4.5 billion tenge in January-March against bad loans, compared with recoveries of 1.7 billion tenge a year earlier.

Total assets fell by 1.5 percent in the first three months of this year as cash and cash equivalents fell 1.4 percent and loans to customers dropped 2.7 percent. ($1 = 328.0600 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)

