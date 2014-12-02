FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 64 pct profit leap
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 64 pct profit leap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bad debt impairments drop by 97 pct

* Nine-month net interest margin grows to 5.6 pct (Recasts, adds detail)

ALMATY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, posted a 63.8 percent rise in net income on a sharp reduction in bad debt.

Halyk, the country’s most profitable bank, reported net profit of 92 billion tenge ($508 million) for the year to Sept. 30, with impairment charges down 96.9 percent thanks largely to the repayment of overdue loans by corporate clients.

During the second and third quarters Halyk wrote off fully provisioned non-performing loans worth 14.2 billion tenge and 57.8 billion tenge respectively.

“The bank will continue collection of these written-off loans in accordance with its normal business procedures,” Halyk said.

Net lending, meanwhile, was up 2.3 percent and the net interest margin, an indicator of a bank’s efficiency, rose to 5.6 percent, against 4.8 percent in the same period last year. ($1 = 181.09 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
