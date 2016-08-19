UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q2 net profit rises 20.9 pct

(Adds details)

ALMATY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 20.9 percent year-on-year increase in second-quarter net profit on Friday, citing higher income from interest and fees.

The London-listed bank made a profit of 34.2 billion tenge ($101 million) in the quarter, an improvement from the first quarter when it had reported a 32 percent drop in net profit.

The bank's net profit for the first six months of 2016 rose by a more modest 3.4 percent to 57.1 billion tenge, it said in a statement.

The Central Asian nation's economy has been hit hard by the drop in the price of oil, its main export.

Kazakhstan's money market, where rates had reached 80 percent in January, stabilised in the second quarter, bringing down the bank's cost of funding. The tenge also rose slightly after a sharp depreciation, tracking oil prices.

Halyk posted a 7.9 billion tenge gain on foreign exchange operations "as a result of positive revaluation of short dollar position on balance sheet" due to tenge appreciation in the second quarter, it said.

This was offset by a 4.6 billion tenge loss from financial assets, mainly due to a loss on derivative operations.

Net interest income rose 14 percent in the second quarter while fee and commission income was up 10.7 percent.

Non-performing loans 90 days or more past due fell to 12 percent at the end of June from 12.9 percent at the end of March.

Halyk said in March it expected net income to drop to 60-80 billion tenge this year from 120 billion tenge in 2015. Soon afterwards, the bank's board proposed paying no dividend on common shares for 2015.

Management has since said it was becoming more optimistic but would stick with conservative guidance in the meantime. ($1 = 338.51 tenge)