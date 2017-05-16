FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q1 profit jumps about 68 pct
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 3:43 AM / 3 months ago

Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q1 profit jumps about 68 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, May 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank , posted a 67.9 percent rise in first-quarter net income on Tuesday, while also revising up the year-earlier earnings.

The bank's net income was 38.5 billion tenge ($123.2 million) in the first quarter, it said in a statement. Halyk revised its net income for the first quarter of 2016 to 22.9 billion tenge from 18.3 billion tenge. ($1 = 313.52 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

