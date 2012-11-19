Kazakh bank Halyk raises 2012 net profit forecast

ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank has raised its 2012 net profit forecast to between 60 billion and 64 billion tenge ($399 million-$425 million) from a previous forecast of 60 billion tenge, a bank official said on Monday.

Halyk, which posted net income of 39.5 billion tenge in 2011, also expects its gross loan portfolio to grow by 7 percent this year, Assel Atinova, head of financial institutions at the bank, said during a conference call. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Robin Paxton)