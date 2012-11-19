FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh bank Halyk raises 2012 net profit forecast
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Kazakh bank Halyk raises 2012 net profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank has raised its 2012 net profit forecast to between 60 billion and 64 billion tenge ($399 million-$425 million) from a previous forecast of 60 billion tenge, a bank official said on Monday.

Halyk, which posted net income of 39.5 billion tenge in 2011, also expects its gross loan portfolio to grow by 7 percent this year, Assel Atinova, head of financial institutions at the bank, said during a conference call. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Robin Paxton)

