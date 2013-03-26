UPDATE 1-Kazakh bank Halyk sees higher net profit in 2013

* Halyk sees loan portfolio, net interest margin growth

ALMATY, March 26 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it expects its net profit to rise to 74 billion tenge ($491 million) this year from 70 billion tenge in 2012.

Halyk’s net profit in 2012 beat its own earlier forecasts of between 60 billion and 64 billion tenge.

Halyk, the most profitable of Kazakhstan’s 38 banks, also expects its gross loan portfolio to grow 10 percent this year after a 9.9 percent rise in 2012, the bank said in a presentation to investors.

The bank said it expected its net interest margin to rise 5 percent after last year’s 4.9 percent growth.

It said its 90-day non-performing loans were set to decrease to 15 percent of total loans by the end of 2013 from 17 percent as of Dec. 31, 2012.

Halyk’s largest single shareholder is a company owned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s middle daughter, Dinara, and her entrepreneur husband Timur Kulibayev.

As of Jan. 1, 2013, their holding company Almex held 68.2 percent of total shares in the bank, Halyk said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Birrane and Louise Heavens)