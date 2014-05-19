FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh bank Halyk sees 2014 net profit rising to $494 mln
May 19, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Kazakh bank Halyk sees 2014 net profit rising to $494 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, May 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it expects its net profit to rise by nearly a quarter to 90 billion tenge ($494 million) this year from 72.2 billion in 2013.

Halyk forecasts its net interest margin - an indicator of a bank’s efficiency - to rise to 5.0 percent in 2014 from 4.9 percent in 2013, it said in a presentation for investors.

$1 = 182.01 tenge (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)

