Kazakh bank Halyk sees 2014 net profit rising to $494 mln

ALMATY, May 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , the Central Asian nation’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Monday it expects its net profit to rise by nearly a quarter to 90 billion tenge ($494 million) this year from 72.2 billion in 2013.

Halyk forecasts its net interest margin - an indicator of a bank’s efficiency - to rise to 5.0 percent in 2014 from 4.9 percent in 2013, it said in a presentation for investors.

$1 = 182.01 tenge (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Jason Neely)