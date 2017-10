ALMATY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank said on Monday net profit rose by 92 percent year-on-year to almost 54 billion tenge ($359 million) in the first nine months of 2012.

Halyk Bank vies with Kazkommertsbank to be Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets. Halyk has previously forecast full-year 2012 net profit would be around 60 billion tenge. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)