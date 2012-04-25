FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kazakh bank Halyk cuts preference dividend payout
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kazakh bank Halyk cuts preference dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds further details)

ALMATY, April 25 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it will pay a dividend on its preference shares of 13.44 tenge a share for 2011, amounting to a total payout of 5.2 billion tenge ($35 million), down from the 5.5 billion tenge it paid last year, with payment to be made from May 2.

Halyk, which is majority owned by Timur Kulibayev, a son-in-law of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his wife Dinara, this month reported a 9.1 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 39.5 billion tenge ($267 million).

It said it expected a further rise in net profit to around 50 billion tenge in 2012. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.