UPDATE 1-Kazakh bank Halyk cuts preference dividend payout

ALMATY, April 25 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it will pay a dividend on its preference shares of 13.44 tenge a share for 2011, amounting to a total payout of 5.2 billion tenge ($35 million), down from the 5.5 billion tenge it paid last year, with payment to be made from May 2.

Halyk, which is majority owned by Timur Kulibayev, a son-in-law of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and his wife Dinara, this month reported a 9.1 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 39.5 billion tenge ($267 million).

It said it expected a further rise in net profit to around 50 billion tenge in 2012. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)