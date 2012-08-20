UPDATE 2-Kazakh bank Halyk raises profit forecast by 20 pct

* Bank raises full-year profit target to 60 bln tenge

* H1 net profit up 50 pct ato 31.6 bln tenge

* Net interest income up 61.1 pct at 37.3 bln tenge (Adds profit forecast)

ALMATY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, has raised its full-year profit forecast by 20 percent after reporting a rise in profits and lending in the first six months of the year.

Halyk, which vies with Kazkommertsbank as Kazakhstan’s largest bank, said in a presentation that full-year net income this year would be around 60 billion tenge ($402 million), up from a previous forecast of 50 billion tenge.

The bank also forecast its gross loan portfolio would grow by 11.2 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 10.0 percent and growth of 9.9 percent last year.

Earlier on Monday Halyk reported a 50 percent increase in first-half net income to 31.6 billion tenge ($211.8 million) with net interest income up by 61.1 percent at 37.3 billion tenge and total assets up by 13.5 percent.

Many Kazakh banks continue to be troubled by the effects of the global financial crisis, which laid bare the sector’s exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

Halyk said its 30- and 90-day non-performing loans decreased to 20.1 percent and 18.8 percent of gross loans respectively as of June 30, due to an overall increase in lending during the second quarter. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by David Holmes and Greg Mahlich)