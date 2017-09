ALMATY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest lender by assets, said on Friday that first-half net profit increased by 8.1 percent year on year to 34.2 billion tenge ($224 million). ($1 = 152.81 tenge)

