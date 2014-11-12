FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit says 9-month income from rents and leases up 3.8 pct to 34.9 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit says 9-month income from rents and leases up 3.8 pct to 34.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Successful third quarter of 2014 - further progress in acquisitions and sales

* Says income from rents and leases first nine months rose by 3.8 pct on previous year’s level to total of 34.9 million euros

* Says result from sale of investment property as at Sept. 30 was 10.3 million euros after 350 thousand in previous year

* Net profit for period was up in first three quarters of year and more than doubled to 16.2 million euros (previous year: 7.7 million euros)

* FFO was around 18.7 million euros or 0.41 euros per share in first nine months

* Managing board is standing by its basic estimates and forecasts regarding future business prospects as published in 2013 annual report

* NAV amounted to 8.22 euros per share as at Sept. 30 (eur8.25 as at 31 december 2013)

* Is aiming for growth of around 3% to 4%, with ffo for current financial year to rise by a similar amount

* Says rise in rental income for year as a whole forecast at beginning of year is likely to be a little more moderate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.