BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY 2014 net profit of around 17.1 mln euros, two times higher than year ago

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* 2014: rise in earnings and increase in net asset value

* Says FY 2014 rental and leasing income up 3.5 pct

* Says FY 2014 growth in FFO of 3.2 pct, NAV rises 5.1 pct

* Says FY EBIT amounted to 30.6 million euros ($34.73 million), around 47 pct higher than in previous year (20.8 million euros)

* Says net profit for year amounted to around 17.1 million euros - double figure for previous year (8.5 million euros)

* Says to propose FY 2014 dividend of 0.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)