BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT signs purchase agreement for two retail properties in Koblenz and Siegen
October 6, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT signs purchase agreement for two retail properties in Koblenz and Siegen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG

* Says has signed purchase agreement for two retail properties in Koblenz and Siegen valued at a total of around 24 million euros

* Says transfer of two properties is expected before end of Nov. 2014

* Says purchase price for property in Koblenz is 11 million euros

* Purchase price of property in Siegen is 13 million euros and gross initial yield is around 7.2 pct, rental income amounts to around 931,000 euros p.a.

* Says seller does not wish to be named

* Says Koblenz property rental income amounts to around 632,000 euros p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

