Hamburg-Sued CEO targets higher sales, volumes in 2015 -report
March 7, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Hamburg-Sued CEO targets higher sales, volumes in 2015 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hamburg-Sued expects to increase sales and volumes this year, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Ottmar Gast.

Hamburg-Sued, part of Oetker Group, may increase shipping volumes by a fifth after a 2.5 percent increase in 2014, Gast said.

Sales may rebound after sliding to 5.1 billion euros ($5.53 billion) last year on lower prices and currency effects from 5.2 billion in 2013, the CEO said, without being more specific.

“We were profitable last year and that’s also our goal for 2015,” Gast said. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Stephen Powell)

